Flash Flood Watch from WED 5:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Broome County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including

the following areas, in central New York, Broome, Chemung,

Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan and Tioga. In northeast

Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike,

Southern Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming.

* Through Thursday morning.

* The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will push through today into

early Thursday morning, with widespread rain and embedded

thunderstorms. Broad rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are likely

with localized heavier amounts over 5 inches possible, which would

lead to flash flooding in some areas.

* Heavy rainfall may cause rapid rises on creeks and streams,

leading to flash flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&