Flash Flood Watch from WED 5:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT

Flash Flood Watch from WED 5:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Broome County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING…
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including
the following areas, in central New York, Broome, Chemung,
Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan and Tioga. In northeast
Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike,
Southern Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming.
* Through Thursday morning.
* The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will push through today into
early Thursday morning, with widespread rain and embedded
thunderstorms. Broad rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are likely
with localized heavier amounts over 5 inches possible, which would
lead to flash flooding in some areas.
* Heavy rainfall may cause rapid rises on creeks and streams,
leading to flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&