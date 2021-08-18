Flash Flood Watch until THU 8:00 AM EDT

Flash Flood Watch until THU 8:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Bradford County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY…
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including
the following areas, in central New York, Broome, Chemung,
Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan and Tioga. In northeast
Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike,
Southern Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming.
* Until 8 AM EDT Thursday.
* The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will push through tonight into
early Thursday morning, with widespread rain and embedded
thunderstorms. Broad rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are likely
with localized heavier amounts up to 5 inches possible, which would
lead to flash flooding in some areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
