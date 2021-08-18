Flash Flood Watch until THU 8:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Bradford County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including

the following areas, in central New York, Broome, Chemung,

Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan and Tioga. In northeast

Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike,

Southern Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming.

* Until 8 AM EDT Thursday.

* The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will push through tonight into

early Thursday morning, with widespread rain and embedded

thunderstorms. Broad rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are likely

with localized heavier amounts up to 5 inches possible, which would

lead to flash flooding in some areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&