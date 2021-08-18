Flood Advisory from WED 8:10 PM EDT until THU 2:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tioga County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Eastern Cayuga County in central New York…

Cortland County in central New York…

Madison County in central New York…

Oneida County in central New York…

Onondaga County in central New York…

Seneca County in central New York…

Tioga County in central New York…

Tompkins County in central New York…

* Until 200 AM EDT.

* At 810 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause

urban and small stream flooding.

* Poor drainage flooding is likely, especially in areas of the

Finger Lakes Region and Western Mohawk Valley that were hard hit

with rainfall last night.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. If more

rain falls than expected, flash flooding may develop.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&