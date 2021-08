Flash Flood Watch for the entire area until 8 AM Thursday.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. .0-.50” 90% High 80 (76-82) Wind SE 5-10 mph

With the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred moving through the Appalachians, rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast Wednesday into Thursday. Heavy rain could lead to minor flooding. Rivers will rise, but major flooding is not expected.