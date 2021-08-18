Girl, 15, shot on basketball court, ‘extremely critical’

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old girl was shot in the head as she was playing basketball at a playground in north Philadelphia. Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that the girl was playing with other young people at the Jerome Brown Playground in the Nicetown-Tioga section of the city when she was struck by gunfire shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday. She was taken to Temple University Hospital in extremely critical condition. Small said the girl lives about a half-block away and is a regular at the court, and investigators believe she was hit by a stray bullet. No arrests have been reported.