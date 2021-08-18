Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Josh VanMeter hit a two-run homer, Taylor Widener pitched five quality innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the slumping Philadelphia Phillies 3-2. The Phillies lost for the fifth time in seven games as they try to keep pace in the National League playoff race. Bryce Harper homered in the third to give Philadelphia a 1-0 lead but his team couldn’t generate much offense the rest of the way. It was Harper’s 22nd homer of the season. The All-Star walked in the first inning to stretch his on-base streak to 24 games.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have kept their trust in Joel Embiid. They signed the All-Star center to a multiyear contract that a person familiar with the situation says is a four-year, $196 million extension that takes Embiid through the 2026-27 season. The 27-year-old Embiid was NBA MVP runner-up this season and led the Sixers to the best regular-season record in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers lost in the second round to the Atlanta Hawks. Embiid averaged more than 28 points and 10 rebounds and became eligible for the NBA’s super-max extension.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith participated in some team drills at Tuesday’s practice, continuing his return from a knee sprain. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner’s status is still uncertain for Thursday night’s preseason game against New England. Smith got hurt two weeks ago in what he called a “freak” injury when a defender fell on him. The Eagles moved up two spots in the first round to select Smith with the No. 10 overall pick. He had 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior at Alabama, becoming the first receiver to win the Heisman in 29 years.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — No. 19 Penn State has a veteran quarterback in Sean Clifford who is working with his fourth offensive coordinator since he arrived on campus. Clifford says he is confident the Nittany Lions will score a lot of points this season. Penn State won four games in a row to close last season. Penn State opens this season against No. 12 Wisconsin on Sept. 4. It will host an SEC opponent for the first time in a decade when Auburn visits Beaver Stadium on Sept. 19.

UNDATED (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks are staying home for Christmas, which is becoming an annual perk for reigning NBA champions. The NBA released the schedule for the Dec. 25 quintupleheader and the Bucks will play host to the Boston Celtics in the second of the day’s games. It marks the eighth consecutive season in which the reigning champion has gotten to play at home for the holiday. Also set for Christmas this year: Atlanta opens the day at New York, Golden State visits reigning Western Conference champion Phoenix, Brooklyn plays at the Los Angeles Lakers, and Dallas goes to Utah in the day’s finale.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matt Beaty hit a tiebreaking, two-run double with two outs in the fifth inning to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers past the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3. The Dodgers extended their franchise-record winning streak to 15 games against the Pirates. Los Angeles has won five in a row and 10 of 12 overall, but still hasn’t gained any ground on NL West-leading San Francisco. The LA bullpen turned in another stellar effort, with Corey Knebel getting the victory with 1 1/3 innings of hitless ball. Cody Ponce took the loss for the Pirates.