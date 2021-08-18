Pennsylvania teachers union: Schools should require masks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s largest teachers union is urging K-12 schools to require masks in school buildings, a measure that state officials are encouraging but not mandating. The Pennsylvania State Education Association cites the threat of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. Infections and hospitalizations are spiking across the state and nationally, including among children. PSEA President Rich Askey said Wednesday that “masking up is essential to keeping in-person learning going all year.” The state Health Department is urging school districts to follow federal guidance and require masks for all students, teachers and staff, but says a statewide mandate is not under discussion.