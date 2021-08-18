River Flood Warning from THU 2:00 AM EDT until SAT 3:12 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Cortland County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Warning for

the Tioughnioga River At Cortland.

* From late tonight to Saturday afternoon.

* At 3:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 6.8 feet.

* Flood stage is 8.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage just

after midnight tonight to a crest of 9.5 feet early Thursday

afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday

morning.

* Impact…At 8.0 feet, Minor flood stage. Flooding leads to some

closures along Kellogg Road to the south of Cortland.

