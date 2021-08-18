Son of Mr. Rogers’ mailman brings his real route to screen

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mister Rogers’ deliveryman’s son just so happens to be a real-life mail carrier. He briefly appeared this week on an episode of a children’s show based on one of Mister Rogers’ puppets. The 39-year-old Alex Newell is the son of David Newell, who played Mr. McFeely on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette says Newell had a cameo on “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.” In the episode, Newell appears as a mail carrier ensuring a little girl’s care package has been delivered to a friend. “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” features 4-year-old Daniel Tiger, son of the original show’s Daniel Striped Tiger.