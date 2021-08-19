Woman weeps while testifying against R. Kelly about assault

NEW YORK (AP) — A key accuser at the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial has resumed testimony, weeping when she was asked to read from a journal entry describing how he allegedly beat and choked her the last time they were together. Jerhonda Pace is the first government witness. She told jurors in Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday that she was a 16-year-old virgin and a Kelly’s fan club member when he invited her to his mansion in 2010. On Thursday, she testified that he sometimes videotaped their sexual encounters and demanded she wear pigtails and dress like a Girl Scout. The 54-year-old Kelly has denied any wrongdoing.