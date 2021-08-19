World stocks retreat on pandemic, lack of direction from Fed

SINGAPORE (AP) — World stock markets are retreating after U.S. central bank policymakers made no firm decision on when to unwind their support measures for the economy. In early trading, France’s CAC 40 lost 2.8%, Britain’s FTSE 100 gave up 2.3%, and Germany’s DAX dropped 1.8%. Wall Street was positioned for a lower open. Minutes of the Fed’s July 27-28 meeting, released Wednesday, indicated that most officials in attendance thought it was “appropriate” to begin reducing the pace of asset purchases this year. However, they stopped short of setting a firm timeline.