Bill to allow blood transfusions on medical helicopters sits in limbo

ALBANY (WBNG) -- New York is the only state that doesn't allow emergency helicopters to provide blood transfusions to patients. After an accident that nearly took the life of Southern Tier resident Travis Flanagan lawmakers introduced a bill that would change that.

However, after passing through the state assembly and senate, the bill has sat in limbo for nearly three months.

Senator Fred Akshar told 12 News on Thursday that Governor Cuomo wanted more changes to be made to certain pieces of the bill, adding that as to detailing what changes, the governor was unclear.

"The fact that the governor has not signed this, I think, shines a bright light on peoples' overall frustration with the government; when you have something so simple that could immediately change the lives of New Yorkers and it's yet to be accomplished," he said.

Akshar added that with the current transition of power to Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul getting bills passed has become more difficult.