Boscov’s agrees to extend its lease for Binghamton location by 1 year

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Rich David announced Thursday that Boscov's has agreed to a one-year lease extension for its location at 11 Court St.

The city said a one-year extension of Boscov's payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreement was approved by the Binghamton Local Development Corporation in April. The Agency approved the extension of the agreement during an August meeting.

Additionally, an extension of Boscov's parking agreement for the Water Street Parking Garage will be presented during a future City Council work session, city officials said.

The city noted that the terms include a $135,000 PILOT payment and a $25,000 parking payment.

Mayor Rich David said in a news release that Boscov's is important to the success of downtown Binghamton.

"Boscov’s has been an anchor of Binghamton’s downtown business district for nearly four decades," David said. "The jobs, sales tax revenue and economic activity the department store continues to generate make it a true asset to our community"

Chairman and CEO of Boscov's Jim Boscov said he hoped the extended agreement will give the business time to find a long-term solution to its "aging building."

"With the city’s help, I’m hopeful we can get our building the improvements it needs," Boscov said.

The Chairman and CEO also thanked the store's customer's for their support and the City of Binghamton for their partnership.

The extension will expire on April 30, 2022.