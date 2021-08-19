Chenango River Theatre welcomes back audiences with “The Butler”

GREENE (WBNG) - One of the industries hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic was the performing arts.

Different performing arts venues and theaters have faced their own unique set of hurdles when working towards reopening, but are excited to welcome audience members back. One of these is the Chenango River Theatre.

In one week it will be opening night for the actors and creative team at the theater, who are currently in rehearsals for their first show of the season "Ben Butler."

This opening night will be filled with even more emotion in the shadow of the COVID-19 shutdown.

"I don't know that there is an industry that was as hard hit as the arts," said Artistic and Managing Director Bill Lelbach, "No actors had work, no designers had work, no directors had work, everyone in our industry was basically out of work for a year and a half."

"I was in the middle of getting ready for a production and we ended up having to cut it before we even started it," said Joel Ashur reflecting on 2020, now in his debut performance at the Chenango River Theatre.

Actors haven't graced the stage in Green since October of 2019.

"That is so much a part of my identity, to be in a performance environment and being in a relationship with an audience," said veteran actor at the Chenango River Theater Drew Kahl, " I think that was the strangest part of this whole thing, having no connection to a live performance audience."

While some theaters were able to open their doors this summer, the Chenango River Theater uses members of the Actors Equity Association. This required them to wait for the union's guidelines to come down before they could hire their cast and crew.

"I think for a lot of smaller theaters spread across the country, Equity wasn't really equipped to handle their needs and concerns so it has been a bit of a struggle for Equity to ramp back up now that productions are starting again," said Kahl.

But as the saying goes 'The Show Must Go On' and to ensure the safety of those who attend there are a few things you need to know.

"Masks will be required when you are inside the building due to the recent surge of the delta variant," said Lelbach, "Most of our performances are for a vaccinated audience only, but for each of the two shows we will have one night where anyone can attend whether vaccinated or not."

If you have been craving live theater for over a year, the actors said this show is a great way to start.

"Honestly at the heart of it, it talks about real issues, issues of perspective and it also shows the human resilience, " said Ashur.

The resilience that theaters around the world have shown throughout this pandemic.

