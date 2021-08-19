Deposition raises questions in Pittsburgh police shooting

When Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala issued his conclusion that the 2018 fatal police shooting of Mark Daniels was a “justified use of force,” his written analysis repeatedly cited a ShotSpotter report he said had “determined that Daniels fired the initial two shots” at the officers. But a recently filed deposition by a ShotSpotter engineer in a federal civil lawsuit brought by Daniels’ family shows the report did not include that information. A spokesman for Zappala said the office stands by its determination that the shooting was justified, saying other evidence led to the conclusion. But lawyers and experts say without video of the initial shooting or body camera footage, the findings rely heavily on the officers’ narrative.