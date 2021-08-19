Evacuation orders issued to southside residents in the Village of Addison

VILLAGE OF ADDISON (WBNG)-- Steuben County ordered an evacuation of the southside for the Village of Addison.

The orders come amid a report for the National Weather Service, which estimates the flooding of Tuscarora Creek will exceed historic levels.

Officials are urging residents to avoid returning to their homes until they are told otherwise by officials.

A Red Cross emergency shelter has been established at the Corning-Painted Post High School at 201 Cantigney St., Corning, N.Y.

