Flash Flood Warning from THU 12:35 AM EDT until THU 3:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Cortland County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northern Cortland County in central New York…

Southern Onondaga County in central New York…

* Until 300 AM EDT.

* At 1235 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the

warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the

warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Syracuse, Pompey, Manlius, Owasco, Homer, Otisco, Skaneateles,

Marcellus, Preble, Camillus, Scott, Truxton, Cuyler, Tully,

Lyndon, Fabius, La Fayette, East Homer, Watervale and De Witt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED