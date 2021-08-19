Flash Flood Warning until THU 4:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southwestern Cayuga County in central New York…

Seneca County in central New York…

North Central Tompkins County in central New York…

Yates County in central New York…

* Until 400 AM EDT.

* At 136 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that the heaviest rain was

tapering off across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of

rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Auburn, Seneca Falls, Waterloo, Penn Yan, Dundee, Romulus, Owasco,

Sennett, Starkey, Benton, Fleming, Covert, Locke, Genoa, Ledyard,

Potter, Middlesex, Moravia, Montezuma and Union Springs.

Numerous roads are still flooded in the warned area. The Owasco

Inlet near Moravia is expected to crest between 9 and 9.5 feet

around 3 am. Flooding of roads occurs in the village of Moravia at

this level.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED