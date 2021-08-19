Skip to Content

Flash Flood Watch until THU 8:00 AM EDT

Last updated today at 5:30 am
4:05 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Chenango

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* A portion of central New York, including the following areas,
Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Sullivan.

* Until 8 AM EDT this morning.

* The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will push through early this
morning, with widespread rain. Broad rainfall amounts of 2 to 4
inches are likely with localized heavier amounts up to 5 inches
possible, which would lead to flash flooding in some areas.

* Heavy rainfall may cause rapid rises on creeks and streams,
leading to flash flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

