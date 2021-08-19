Flash Flood Watch until THU 8:00 AM EDT

Flash Flood Watch until THU 8:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Otsego County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING…
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* A portion of central New York, including the following areas,
Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Sullivan.
* Until 8 AM EDT this morning.
* The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will push through early this
morning, with widespread rain. Broad rainfall amounts of 2 to 4
inches are likely with localized heavier amounts up to 5 inches
possible, which would lead to flash flooding in some areas.
* Heavy rainfall may cause rapid rises on creeks and streams,
leading to flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&