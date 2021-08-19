Flood Advisory from THU 12:41 AM EDT until THU 3:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Southern Delaware County in central New York…

Sullivan County in central New York…

Pike County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Northeastern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 300 AM EDT.

* At 1241 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding

is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up

to 2 inches of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Monticello, Liberty, Matamoras, Fallsburg, Bushkill, Lackawaxen,

Bethel, Damascus, Neversink, South Fallsburg, Callicoon, Shohola,

Cochecton, Wurtsboro, Milford, Woodridge, Margaretville,

Bloomingburg, Jeffersonville and Fleischmanns.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

