German on trial for killing 5 in vehicle rampage

BERLIN (AP) — A 51-year-old man has gone on trial in Germany over a deadly vehicle rampage in the western city of Trier last year. The defendant is indicted on five counts of murder and 18 counts of attempted murder for intentionally driving at pedestrians in a busy shopping area at the heart of the city. Those killed were a father and his 9-week-old child, and three women. Investigators said the man, identified only as Bernd W., had drunk alcohol before the attack. The trial before the Trier regional court is expected to continue into next year.