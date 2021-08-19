Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Humberto Castellanos earned his first major league win and added two hits to push the Arizona Diamondbacks past the slumping Philadelphia Phillies 4-2. The Phillies lost for the sixth time in eight games and continued to lose ground in the National League playoff race. Philadelphia jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first when Odubel Herrera hit a leadoff triple and later scored on a passed ball. The Diamondbacks responded with one run each in the third, fourth and fifth and never trailed again. Castellanos helped himself with an RBI single in the fourth that scored Christian Walker.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy slugged two homers and drove in five runs to highlight a power performance by the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 9-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Dodgers completed a three-game sweep of the Pirates, won their sixth in a row overall, and are now three games behind the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants, who lost to the New York Mets 6-2. AJ Pollock and Corey Seager also homered for the Dodgers. The Pirates were limited to three hits in losing their fifth in a row and 15th in 17 games.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett returns for a fifth season hoping to help the Panthers get into the mix in the ACC’s Coastal Division. Pickett is fifth on the school’s all-time passing list, with a chance to finish in the top spot if he’s able to stay healthy. The Panthers are hoping an improved rushing game will take some of the pressure off Pickett to carry the offense. Pittsburgh’s schedule could give the program a shot at winning 10 games for the first time since 2009. The season opener is at home against UMass on Sept. 4.

UNDATED (AP) — The Little League World Series is back. There won’t be international teams or 22,000 fans in the stands for the championship, but the tournament in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, is set to start Thursday. The coronavirus forced the cancellation of the world series in 2020. This year, the delta variant forced Little League tournaments for several older age groups to be scrapped. But what most fans think of as the Little League World Series, with 10- to 12-year-old players on the field, will take place over the next week and a half. First up is a game between teams from Connecticut and Hawaii.

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Alejandro Bedoya scored his first goal of the season to help the Philadelphia Union beat New York City FC 1-0 on Wednesday night. Andre Blake had two saves for Philadelphia to tie Nashville’s Joe Willis and Colorado’s William Yarbrough for the MLS shutout lead with eight. Bedoya banged home a header in the 67th minute off Kai Wagner’s arcing ball from the left sideline. NYCFC had its unbeaten streak end at six.