Isolated showers linger east

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Few lingering showers east of I-81 30% East. Low of 65 (62-70). Winds light out of the northwest.



FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Few showers possible 30%. High of 80 (77-83). Winds out of the northwest at 3-8 mph.



FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Few showers 30%. Low of 66 (63-70). Winds light.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Partly to mostly cloudy skies linger for much of the overnight hours into Friday. A few showers cannot be ruled out east of I-81 tonight.



The chance for showers sticks around through the weekend as an upper-level low moves into the northeast. This could help showers develop Friday through Sunday as the humid air mass acts as fuel for the showers.

By the start of next week, a high will be approaching from the west but we are also keeping a close eye on Tropical

Storm Henri as it advances towards New England. No major impacts here in the Southern Tier from Henri but possibly a few rain showers.