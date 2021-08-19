Local food pantries benefit from All-Star Golf Tournament

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- For 20 years, the Jim "Mudcat" Grant All-Star Golf Tournament has benefited Broome County children and families through food pantries offered by CHOW and Catholic Charities of Broome County.

Executive Director of CHOW Les Aylesworth said the All-Star Golf Tournament allows CHOW to provide needed resources to the community.

"We are an emergency food distributor who supports 100+ agencies throughout our community between pantries and meal sites," Aylesworth said. "We're grateful for this golf tournament and what it helps us to do in the community."

Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Broome County Lori Accardi said their pantry serves over 45,000 people making them one of the largest food pantries in Upstate New York.

"We serve people from a variety of ages, we serve college students to seniors, people on special diets," Accardi said. "We also provide personal care items such as diapers and formula."

The Jim "Mudcat" Grant All-Star Golf Tournament will be held Sept. 2 at The Links at Hiawatha Landing at 2350 Marshland Rd. in Apalachin.