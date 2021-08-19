Man accused of shooting police chief facing several charges

YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) — A man accused of shooting a suburban Philadelphia borough police chief during a confrontation at a condominium complex has been charged with attempted murder. Colin Petroziello also faces aggravated assault and related charges stemming from Wednesday’s incident at the Yardley Commons complex. He was arraigned Wednesday night and ordered held without bail, and it wasn’t known Thursday if he’s retained an attorney. Yardley Police Chief Joseph Kelly was shot in the hand and ear while assisting a probation officer who had gone to the complex to check on the 24-year-old Petroziello. Kelly was treated at a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. The probation officer wasn’t injured.