Nevada Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall to resign for White House job

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall is resigning from her position to take a job in President Joe Biden’s administration. The lieutenant governor said Thursday she has accepted a position as senior advisor to governors in the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. She plans to continue serving as lieutenant governor until late fall. The announcement was first reported by the Nevada Independent. It allows Gov. Steve Sisolak to appoint a new lieutenant governor to serve until the 2022 election or leave the position vacant. Sisolak told the Las Vegas Review-Journal earlier this week that he doesn’t yet know if or when he’ll appoint a successor.