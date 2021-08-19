Tech billionaire gives New Hampshire hermit $180,000

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A billionaire software company CEO has given a former hermit in New Hampshire $180,000 to rebuild his cabin in a new location. A spokesperson for Palantir Technologies told the Concord Monitor that CEO Alexander Karp wrote a personal check to David Lidstone, who had spent nearly 30 years living on someone else’s property. He was jailed last month, and the cabin has since burned down. Lidstone’s friend, Jodie Gedeon, says the money will be used to rebuild the cabin in a new location, and that he has secured temporary housing for the winter in the meantime.