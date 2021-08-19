Owego-Apalachin School District launches virtual academy for students

(WBNG) -- Owego-Apalachin Central School District is branching out from the traditional in-person school this year, giving students and their families a new alternative virtual option.

The school district recently announced it's OA Virtual Academy for students between seventh and 12th grades.

The school said the students will have the chance to enroll in full-time virtual middle and high school courses as an alternative to traditional in-person schooling.

Superintendent Corey Green said this virtual program is all about preparing our students for the future.

"Many of the universities are moving in this direction as well," Green said, "So, preparing our students for that is extremely important. And also preparing our students for the global economy. We're seeing the shift in people working from home, online training that is happening, and online schooling for those who are going out there for different careers."

It's important to note, students who enroll in OA Virtual Academy will commit one school semester at a time.

