Philly official: Anti-violence budget focused on long term

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia city controller says about a fifth of the funding dedicated in this year’s city budget to address gun violence will go to programs that could immediately stem the shootings. Controller Rebecca Rhynhart released an analysis Thursday that looked at how the $155 million designated for what city officials called anti-violence initiatives is being spent. She said about $33 million, or 21% of the funding, will fund programs that are likely to have immediate results in trying to address the city’s gun violence crisis. About 70% has been dedicated to long-term or medium-term solutions that could take 5 to 20 years to produce measurable outcomes.