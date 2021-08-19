Police: 3 Albuquerque officers shot responding to robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One Albuquerque police officer is in critical condition after being shot while responding to a robbery. Another is recovering from a gunshot wound to the forearm, and a third was saved by a bulletproof vest during Thursday morning’s shooting on the city’s northeast side. A fourth officer was hit in the eye with shrapnel. Police Chief Harold Medina expressed frustration during an afternoon briefing, saying the criminal justice system needs to come together to keep repeat violent offenders off the streets. Medina said the suspect believed to have fired at officers was shot and is in stable condition.