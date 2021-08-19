River Flood Warning from THU 5:00 AM EDT until SAT 11:36 AM EDT

River Flood Warning from THU 5:00 AM EDT until SAT 11:36 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Cortland County
…The Flood Warning remains in effect…
The Flood Warning continues for
the Tioughnioga River At Cortland.
* Until late Saturday morning.
* At 4:02 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.3 feet.
* Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 4:02 AM EDT Thursday was 8.3 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.9 feet
just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage
by early Saturday afternoon.
* Impact…At 10.0 feet, Moderate flood stage. Some flooding begins
to affect roads and basements in the Village of Marathon and the
Yaman Park area of Cortland.
&&