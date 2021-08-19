River Flood Warning from THU 5:00 AM EDT until SAT 11:36 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Cortland County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Tioughnioga River At Cortland.

* Until late Saturday morning.

* At 4:02 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.3 feet.

* Flood stage is 8.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 4:02 AM EDT Thursday was 8.3 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.9 feet

just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage

by early Saturday afternoon.

* Impact…At 10.0 feet, Moderate flood stage. Some flooding begins

to affect roads and basements in the Village of Marathon and the

Yaman Park area of Cortland.

