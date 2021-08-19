River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Warning for

the Cayuga Lake At Ithaca.

* From early this morning until further notice.

* At 2:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 383.8 feet.

* Flood stage is 383.5 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The lake is expected to remain above flood stage until

further notice. Additional rises are possible.

* Impact…At 383.5 feet, The lake level is high enough to flood

normally dry areas along the shoreline and may affect some paths,

or roads nearest the shore.

&&