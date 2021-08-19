River Flood Warning is in effect
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tompkins County
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Cayuga Lake At Ithaca.
* From early this morning until further notice.
* At 2:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 383.8 feet.
* Flood stage is 383.5 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The lake is expected to remain above flood stage until
further notice. Additional rises are possible.
* Impact…At 383.5 feet, The lake level is high enough to flood
normally dry areas along the shoreline and may affect some paths,
or roads nearest the shore.
&&