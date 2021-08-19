Sikorsky helicopter plant in Pennsylvania to close

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Lockheed Martin says it’ll close its Sikorsky helicopter plant in southeastern Pennsylvania, saying it has made a final decision on it amid a downturn in the commercial helicopter sector. The Maryland-based company said Thursday that, despite working with its customers and federal, state and local officials, it had been unable to secure enough additional work to sustain operations at the Coatesville plant. It said it would consolidate the work in other Lockheed Martin locations. The company has been shedding workers from the plant for years, and said Thursday that it expected this would result in a reduction of about 240 employees.