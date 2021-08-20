All eyes on Tropical Storm Henri this weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Isolated to scattered showers 30%. Valley fog late. Low of 66 (62-68). Winds light.



SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers 40%. High of 82 (79-85). Winds out of the southeast light.



SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low of 66 (62-68). Winds light.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Dealing with a few showers tonight as an upper-level low develops overhead. A humid air mass will help fuel these showers. This will be the overall theme of much of the weekend.



All eyes will be on Tropical storm Henri as it tracks up the east cast. Models continue to jog this storm further west which may lead to a few impacts here locally. However, there is still a lot of uncertainty as this storm can make landfall anywhere between NYC to Cape Cod. It will be critical to watch this storm all weekend long.