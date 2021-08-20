BU welcomes students back to the Southern Tier this week

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Binghamton University is gearing up for the start of its Fall semester and is welcoming students back to Binghamton this weekend.

The university news says Binghamton received a record number of freshman, transfer, and graduate applications this semester, spanning more than 47,000. Roughly 5,000 new students are expected to be attending Binghamton University.

The university's welcome week runs from Saturday, Aug.21 to Sunday, Aug. 29.

Students will be given the opportunity to celebrate the beginning of the new school year with tours and events.

Binghamton's Welcome Week comes at the same time the university plans to reopen the refurbished Hinman Dining Center on Tuesday.

Classes for the Fall semester also begin on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

