Director of Roger Williams Park Zoo leaving for Pittsburgh

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The executive director of Providence’s Roger Williams Park Zoo is leaving for another zoo in Pittsburgh. Zoo officials announced Thursday that Jeremy Goodman will be stepping down next month to become president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium. He has led the Providence zoo since 2013. Goodman called it an “incredibly difficult decision” and said he has deep respect for his colleagues. Zoo officials say Goodman oversaw a period of growth that included nearly $27 million in capital improvements. The zoo plans to conduct a national search for the next executive director.