Free community BBQ promotes support of youth

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Fire up the grill for Shief's sixth Annual Community BBQ.

Founder and Director of Watch Us Change Us Kashif Summers said for him it's always been about the kids in the community and hosting this BBQ is just one way to show support.

"Everything I do is for the kids so I wanted to give back and open it up to the community not just to the local kids that I know," Summers said. "Each year I just kept doing it and using my tax money to fund the event and then little by little other organizations started reaching out and now I feel like it's going to be a great success."

Summers said this year's event will feature drug awareness programs.

"The focus is going to be on drug awareness this year because I had to deal with a lot of things with the kids and the youth in the community," Summers said. "There was a lack of things for them to do because of everything, so we'll have Binghamton Mental Health coming down and Truth Pharm. They're going to give out some demonstrations and some pamphlets. "

The sixth Annual Shief's Community BBQ will be held on Aug. 28 Festivities begin at 2 p.m. and it is free for the public.

Come enjoy food, games, and a bounce house with raffles, prizes, and much more!

You can call 607-235-4057, or email watchuschangeus@yahoo.com for more information.