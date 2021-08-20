Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cam Newton passed for 103 yards and a touchdown, Mac Jones threw for 146 yards and the New England Patriots routed the Philadelphia Eagles 35-0 on Thursday night. Rhamondre Stevenson had a pair of 1-yard touchdowns runs sand J.J. Taylor also had a 1-yard score. Damien Harris added a 5-yard TD run and the Patriots ran away with this one early. The Eagles were booed off the field at halftime. Newton was 8 of 9 and his only incompletion was a dropped pass.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is excited to run the Pittsburgh Steelers’ new offense. Roethlisberger, who was held out of Pittsburgh’s first two preseason games, will have his initial opportunity to work with first-year offensive coordinator Matt Canada during an in-game setting when the Steelers host Detroit on Saturday.

PHOENIX (AP) — Madison Bumgarner held Philadelphia to one hit in the first seven innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Phillies 6-2 on Thursday for a three-game sweep. Bumgarner continued his strong pitching since returning from the injured list last month. Jean Segura led off the game with a double to left, but never advanced and Bumgarner didn’t give up another hit until Ronald Torreyes’ double in the eighth. Bumgarner went eight innings, giving up three hits and one run to help NL-worst Arizona finish 6-1 on its homestand. He walked one, struck out five and hit two batters, throwing 105 pitches. Bumgarner also had a broken-bat RBI single in the Diamondbacks’ five-run seventh against Zack Wheeler. Nick Ahmed and Josh VanMeter had two-run doubles in the inning.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett returns for a fifth season hoping to help the Panthers get into the mix in the ACC’s Coastal Division. Pickett is fifth on the school’s all-time passing list, with a chance to finish in the top spot if he’s able to stay healthy. The Panthers are hoping an improved rushing game will take some of the pressure off Pickett to carry the offense. Pittsburgh’s schedule could give the program a shot at winning 10 games for the first time since 2009. The season opener is at home against UMass on Sept. 4.