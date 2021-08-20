iDistricts Murals debuts its first Mosaics Public Art Program mural

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- This is the first mural for the iDistricts Murals and Mosaics Public Art Program, designed by artist Damien Mitchell.

The 70 by 15-foot mural will cover a side of Berger’s Ski & Snowboard Shop, located at 16 Lewis St. in Binghamton.

The iDistricts Murals and Mosaics Public Art Program is a collaborative project between the Broome County Planning Department, the Broome County Arts Council, New York State, the City of Binghamton, the Village of Endicott and the Village of Johnson City.

According to Broome County's Department of Planning and Economic Development, artists were chosen by an independent panel of arts professionals.

Damien Mitchell is originally from Wagga Wagga, Australia. He has been an artist in the United States for the last eight years but has been painting for 15 years.

Mitchell told 12 News the subject is no one in particular. He said he intentionally left it ambiguous. The mural is not completed yet, so the community can expect the rest of the space to be filled with scenic mountains and abstract designs.

This mural is expected to be completed by the end of August.