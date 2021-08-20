Local women take canoe journey down Susquehanna River to “Paddle for Police”

(WBNG) -- A 444 mile canoe trip gave a Vestal Middle School Phys. Ed. teacher and a Broome County Sheriff's Dept. Sergeant a summer to be remembered.

12 News's Jill Croce met with the pair at Sandy Beach Park to hear about their journey and experience raising funds along the entire Susquehanna River.

Celena Sunderlin and Bobbi-Jo Tallon spent their summer canoeing down all 444 miles of the Susquehanna River, beginning in Cooperstown and ending in the Chesapeake Bay.

Their expedition took approximately 16 days, and they tell 12 News it was no easy feat.

"Especially some of the tough days when we were battling the wind and the current and some of the storms... and to wake up and do it all the next day was definitely a challenge," said Sunderlin.

The women say that what kept them going was their mission to raise money for a local fundraiser, Paddle for Police, benefiting the Southern Tier Law Enforcement Memorial Association.

Sunderlin said, "I think it's an organization that's not widely known and I feel like it's definitely an organization that should be because it honors the fallen officers that have sacrificed their lives for the community."

The goal was to raise $444 dollars for the association.

"We came up with the amount $444 to represent a dollar per mile and we ended up raising $4,075 total," says Tallon.

When asked if the pair would ever make the journey again, they said, "Our instant reaction was no. Then, a couple of days later we were asked that again, and we thought about it some more and both of our answers have changed to yes, absolutely," says Sunderlin.

While both Tallon and Sunderlin seem open to taking another trip down the Susquehanna by canoe, Tallon says she would like to take a different route for the next trip.

For more information on the Southern Tier Law Enforcement Memorial Association, click here.