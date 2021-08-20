Merkel and Putin to discuss Afghanistan, other major issues

MOSCOW (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is visiting Russia to discuss the crisis in Afghanistan, the separatist conflict in Ukraine and Moscow’s treatment of imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, among other issues. Merkel’s visit to Moscow Friday comes as she is nearing the end of her almost 16-year-long leadership of Germany. Despite sharp differences, she has maintained close contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has been in power for more than two decades. She said Libya, Afghanistan, bilateral and trade relations and civil society issues would feature in Friday’s talks. Putin noted the importance of ties with Germany and hailed Merkel’s role in developing them.