Moving vans at mansion as Cuomo prepares to leave office

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s lawyer has again attacked the accuracy of the report that led to his resignation. Cuomo attorney Rita Glavin claimed in an online briefing Friday that the report contained omissions and errors. Attorney General Letitia James’ office has defended the report and says survivors of sexual harassment should not be further traumatized by attacks and lies. The Democratic governor is scheduled to have a last full day as governor Monday and give way to Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul at midnight. Moving vans were at the governor’s mansion in Albany on Friday. Workers were seen carrying out boxes and artwork.