New York State Fair begins now. Here’s what you need to know

SYRACUSE (WBNG) -- Friday is the first day of the New York State Fair.

According to the New York State Fair website, more than one million people are expected to attend the fair this year. Last year, the fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Children who are 12-years-old and under are admitted into the fair for free every day. Seniors who are 65-year-old and over will also be admitted into the fair for free every day. Youth and students under the age of 18 will be admitted into the fair for free on Aug. 21.

There are several special days during the fair as well. They are as follows:

Aug. 20 -- Governor's Day

Aug. 21 -- Fidelis Care Youth Student Day

Aug. 23 -- Fire & Rescue Day

Aug. 25 -- St. Joseph Health Women's Day

Aug. 26 -- Dairy Day

Aug. 27 -- Pride Day & New Americans Day

Aug. 30 -- Law Enforcement Day

Aug. 31 -- Beef Day

Sept. 2 -- Armed Forces Day

Sept. 3 -- Native Americans Day

Sept. 6 - Labor Day & Midway Dollar Day

The fair, located at 581 State Fair Blvd. in Syracuse, N.Y. will conclude on Sept. 6. You can find more information on it by clicking here.