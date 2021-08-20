New York State Fair begins now. Here’s what you need to know

New York State Fair begins now. Here’s what you need to knowUpdated
SYRACUSE (WBNG) -- Friday is the first day of the New York State Fair.
According to the New York State Fair website, more than one million people are expected to attend the fair this year. Last year, the fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Children who are 12-years-old and under are admitted into the fair for free every day. Seniors who are 65-year-old and over will also be admitted into the fair for free every day. Youth and students under the age of 18 will be admitted into the fair for free on Aug. 21.
There are several special days during the fair as well. They are as follows:
- Aug. 20 -- Governor's Day
- Aug. 21 -- Fidelis Care Youth Student Day
- Aug. 23 -- Fire & Rescue Day
- Aug. 25 -- St. Joseph Health Women's Day
- Aug. 26 -- Dairy Day
- Aug. 27 -- Pride Day & New Americans Day
- Aug. 30 -- Law Enforcement Day
- Aug. 31 -- Beef Day
- Sept. 2 -- Armed Forces Day
- Sept. 3 -- Native Americans Day
- Sept. 6 - Labor Day & Midway Dollar Day
12 News will have live coverage of the fair in its 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. newscasts.
The fair, located at 581 State Fair Blvd. in Syracuse, N.Y. will conclude on Sept. 6. You can find more information on it by clicking here.