No ‘weekend blues’ at the 28th Annual Chenango Blues Festival

NORWICH (WBNG) -- Summer events in Chenango County are not quite over with the wrap-up of the Chenango County Fair last week.

Friday, the Chenango Blues Festival made its return for the 28th year in Norwich.

The event attracts Blues lovers and musicians from across the country and from Canada each year.

Officials say coronavirus precautions are still in place for this years' festival due to the resurgence of COVID in the area.

Chenango County Health officials say the success of previous summer events have helped them to prepare accordingly.

The Blues Fest will have 30% less capacity this year to encourage spacing, and there will also be extra cleaning measures.

The Blues Festival runs until Saturday, Aug. 21. at the Chenango County Fairgrounds in Norwich.

For tickets and ticket information, click here.

For information on performers, vendors, health safety, and more click here to visit the Chenango Blues Festival website.