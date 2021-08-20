Pilot killed in small plane crash at Pennsylvania airport

AVOCA, Pa. (AP) — A small plane that was due to take part in an upcoming air show crashed shortly after takeoff at an airport in eastern Pennsylvania, killing the pilot. Authorities say the crash at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport occurred around 12:35 p.m. Friday. The pilot, whose name was not released, was the only person on board, according to Jacob Schmitt, a supervisor at Luzerne County 911. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The T-6 Texan plane was part of the GEICO Skytypers team scheduled to perform at the Great Pocono Raceway Airshow on Saturday.