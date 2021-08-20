River Flood Warning until SAT 9:00 PM EDT

River Flood Warning until SAT 9:00 PM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Cortland County
…The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow evening…
The Flood Warning continues for
the Tioughnioga River At Cortland.
* Until late tomorrow evening.
* At 10:46 AM EDT Friday the stage was 9.8 feet.
* Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 10:46 AM EDT Friday was 10.3 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage late
tomorrow morning and continue falling to 6.3 feet Monday morning.
* Impact…At 10.0 feet, Moderate flood stage. Some flooding begins
to affect roads and basements in the Village of Marathon and the
Yaman Park area of Cortland.
&&