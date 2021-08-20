River Flood Warning until SAT 9:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Cortland County

…The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow evening…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Tioughnioga River At Cortland.

* Until late tomorrow evening.

* At 10:46 AM EDT Friday the stage was 9.8 feet.

* Flood stage is 8.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 10:46 AM EDT Friday was 10.3 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage late

tomorrow morning and continue falling to 6.3 feet Monday morning.

* Impact…At 10.0 feet, Moderate flood stage. Some flooding begins

to affect roads and basements in the Village of Marathon and the

Yaman Park area of Cortland.

