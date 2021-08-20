Top GOP senator orders change in election integrity plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The top Republican in Pennsylvania’s state Senate says he’s putting a different senator in charge of an “election integrity” undertaking and removing a senator who had aimed to carry out an Arizona-style “forensic investigation” of Pennsylvania’s 2020 presidential election. Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman said Friday he had had “many frustrations” with state Sen. Doug Mastriano. Instead, Corman said he asked Sen. Cris Dush, R-Bradford, to take over the caucus’ election integrity venture from Mastriano, who has spread former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that the election was rigged against him. However, Dush, like Mastriano, has said he wants something similar to Arizona’s partisan audit carried out in Pennsylvania.