After years of “tremendous loss”, Binghamton music community comes together to move forward

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Bundy Museum of History and Art held West Fest X on Saturday in memory of Jeff Kahn and three others who have lost their lives.

"They were three musicians, poets, philosophers, lovers of life that were a big inspiration to us here in the arts and music community in Binghamton, and they passed away over the last few months and we're rebuilding, restoring, honoring their lives and trying to get together and create some good energy together," organizer Bess Greenberg said.

Greenberg says after a tough few years, seeing the community come out in support was inspiring.

"Our music community has gone through tremendous loss, and for everyone to come out is a statement of these lives are important, our pain has been important," Greenberg said. "Let's get together and take those next steps together to see each other again."

And all proceeds will go towards the development of The Kahn Center of Community and Arts and The Jeff Kahn Memorial Deck that will be on The Bundy Museum campus.

"In the next coming months we'll be meeting with the city and it'll extend off the back of the annex and the carriage house here on campus," Greenberg said. "So that'll be nice in a few months we'll have another event and reason to celebrate and get people back out with another space to share."

Greenberg says anyone is welcome to come visit the campus and hopes people will be back soon.

"Even though these have been difficult times there's a lot of new beautiful things happening inspired from the past and here on the Bundy campus there's a lot of cool things going on," Greenberg said. "I'm hoping that people feel like they can come back and have a good time today and see everything that's going on today and want to come back in the future."