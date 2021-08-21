Diver takes you on his adventures in the Delaware River

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Matt Schade has crossed the iconic Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge hundreds of times, looked out at the Delaware River and wondered what was underneath the water’s surface. Many have wondered the same thing, curiosity piqued by rumors of what, or who, might be hidden in the river in between Pennsylvania and New Jersey. But most don’t have scuba gear like Schade, and fewer have the sense of discovery that pushes the Allentown man to suit up and dive in waterways around the Lehigh Valley. Schade explores with friends, but thousands of strangers now eagerly share in his adventures.